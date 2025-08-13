PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday the club contested a Zac Kelly Golf sponsored 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with an Individual in conjunction.

Huge thanks to Zac and Maddi who have the golf side humming at the club and getting us ready for the oncoming spring season.

There were 61 players out and about on a great day for golf.

Winning team on the day was Dustin Littlewood and Chris Downes who fired a very credible 79 total.

Dustin is just starting to get some extra rounds in, and Chris has got to the podium again after recently joining the club.

They were followed in by Sean Sloane and Mick Smith who amassed 72 points.

Chris had a 40 point individual haul and Dustin a 39 point round.

Sean also managed a great 39 round but Mick was struggling a bit with that left handed swing and only managed 33 points.

A couple of other notable scores were Kaye Jones with a 39 point round paired up with Sue Holman who had 34 points for 70 points and the Matthews, Mel and Craig, who a 70 point round as well.

Sue and Kaye are coming out of hibernation and prepping for the summer months.

In the Individual stakes Tony Evans got the prize with a great 39 point haul for him.

He opened with a stock standard 46 off the stick but flew home with a 41 off the stick.

The 39 point was the benchmark for the day with 3 players reaching that mark with Tony getting the countback.

Phil Bishop walked off the course with a large Bulldog smile after hitting a closing 39 off the stick on the back 9 – his best score for a while.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st not won, Griffins Leading Edge by Dylan Hood at 392cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Brent Jenkins at 36cm, the Westlime 11th by Beau Tanswell at 73cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Phil Bishop at 128cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Phil Bishop at 128cm.

Ball winners were Sean Sloane 39, Phil Bishop 37, Kaye Jones, Richard Hamilton, Melissa Matthews 36.

This week is 2 Person Ambrose sponsored by Jim O’Donoghue and Finne Latu.

VETERANS GOLF

By BARRY SHINE

Players from the Lachlan Valley Veteran Golfers Association who have qualified for the NSWVGA District Final to be played in Parkes on Thursday, 21 August have been announced.

It will be played in conjunction with the Parkes Invitation Day.

Players from:

February – S French (Fbs), A Mackinnon (Fbs) and F Hanns (Fbs)

March – G Pritchard (Pks), B Green (G’fell), D McKeowen (Fbs)

April – K Cartman (G’fell), J Grant (G’fell), R Williams (Fbs), B Toms (Condo)

June – I Myers (Condo), K Herbert (Fbs) and D Norris (Condo)

Last Thursday 31 players in twin towns vets converged on the Forbes course where local players dominated with Scott Kirkman the only player able to break handicap winning with 39 points.

It was all Forbes where the day’s organiser Allen Rees may have been the ‘gentleman’ beaten for runner-up on a count-back by Bruce Chandler after both recorded 35 points while nearest the pins also went to Forbes players with Ross Williams (9th) and Steve Rogers (18th) collected the winnings.

Parkes did have success with Ken Keith OAM taking home the encouragement award.

Nothing changed in the twin towns shield with the best six individual scores from 20 players representing Forbes posting 208 points to Parkes’ 177 points (11 players).

Ball sweep to 31 points – 35 Allan Rees (F), 33 Ross Williams (F), Steve Rogers (F), Alf Davies (F), Don McKeowen (F), Barry Parker (F), John Milton (F), 32 Gordon Pritchard (P), Ted Morgan (F), Barry Shine (F), 31 Phil Bishop (P), Kim Herbert (F).

This week Parkes host the twin towns comp while the following Thursday they have the Lachlan Valley Invitation Day.

Nominations from 9.15am for 10am shot gun start.