Holy Family School is celebrating a remarkable achievement by one of its Year 3 students who has been crowned the NSW State Cross Country Champion in the 8/9 years division.

Representing Polding at the NSWPSSA Cross Country Championships at the Sydney Equestrian Centre on 23 July, Emrys Cassidy competed against the very best young athletes from across the state in public, catholic and independent schools.

In an amazing performance, Emrys completed the challenging 2km course in an incredible time of 7 minutes and 16 seconds, securing the gold medal and the prestigious title of NSW Champion.

"This is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to Emrys' dedication and hard work in the lead-up to the event," Holy Family School principal Denise Gersbach said.

Adding to the celebrations, Emrys' Polding team also earned a bronze medal in the teams event after the results of all competitors were tallied.

"It was a fantastic effort by the entire team, showcasing the strength of the Polding region," Denise said.

Emrys trained tirelessly in the months leading up to the championships, demonstrating a very high level of focus and determination.

His hard work has paid off and his achievement is an inspiration to his peers and the broader school community.

Holy Family School also acknowledges the efforts of Nate Calabro and Arlo Cassidy, who joined Emrys in representing Polding at the championships.

Denise said their participation highlights the depth of talent and commitment within the school.

Looking ahead, Emrys is now shifting his focus to the upcoming Cluster, Diocesan and Polding Athletics Carnivals, with the aim of earning a place at the NSWPSSA Athletics Carnival later this year.

Emrys is the son of Liam Cassidy and Bec Latter, who are incredibly proud of his remarkable achievements.