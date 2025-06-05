VETS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

“I did my bit,” was how Peter Bristol summed up his win in last Thursday’s twin towns vets golf competition played in Forbes.

Reason being the popular Parkes vets president summed up his feelings on how dominating Forbes has been in recent months when it comes to the twin towns shield, and nothing changed last week with Forbes dominating again posting 190 points from their best six individual scores to Parkes’ 181.

Still Peter was happy with his winning score of a creditable 37 points while all was not lost at the trophy table for Parkes with Lindsay Elliott picking up the encouragement award … only on a countback which showed how difficult scoring was for many.

Nearest the pins - 18th A grade Ross Williams (F) while no B grader found the green at the 9th.

Ball sweep to 31 points - 34 Ross Williams, (F), 33 Bruce Chandler (F), 32 Nym Dziuba (P), Andrew Northon-Knight (F), 31 Ken Sanderson (F).

Vets golf this week is scheduled for Parkes with officials from both clubs looking forward to a strong showing after only 24 played last week.

If the golf isn’t A grade be assured the ‘home cooked’ BBQ sausage sanger is.