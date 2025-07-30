The Greens have reiterated their call for a statewide moratorium on Energy from Waste incinerators as Parkes came together for an information night on Saturday.

Greens spokesperson for health and waste Dr Amanda Cohn MLC spent the weekend in the region listening to the community and speaking at the event, hosted by the Parkes Clean Future Alliance (PCFA) which drew in more than five per cent of the town’s population (600 people).

Prior to the information night Dr Cohn met with PCFA representatives and farmer Graeme Somers whose property neighbours the site where the Parkes Energy Recovery incinerator has been proposed to be built.

Energy from Waste plants, which the government is proposing to help address Sydney’s waste crisis, have also been earmarked for Lithgow, Tarago near Goulburn, and Tomago in the Hunter region after similar projects were kiboshed in Sydney.

“It was incredible to see how engaged the Parkes community is with this issue and hear their deep concerns about this so-called energy-from-waste incinerator," Dr Cohn said.

“This is not and never was about energy production.

"If incineration was an effective, clean and renewable way of producing electricity the Greens would be its strongest backers - but it’s not.

"This proposal is because of Sydney’s waste crisis, with the Greater Sydney basin set to run out of landfill space by 2030."

Dr Cohn is a former rural GP who left her job to enter state politics to fight against health and environmental issues. She was also Albury City's Deputy Mayor from 2016 to 2021.

During her speech, Dr Cohn highlighted the Public Health Association of Australia’s recommendation that an incinerator should not be built anywhere near food production.

"As well as these environmental and health impacts, incinerators need us to keep producing garbage at an unsustainable pace to be viable, countering the important work we need to move to a circular economy," she said.

“Albury City Council, where I was Deputy Mayor, and surrounding shires successfully reduced our waste requiring landfill by 50 per cent from 2010 to 2020.

"We need much stronger measures from state and federal government to reduce waste at the source, for example extended producer responsibility schemes that require products to be repairable, recyclable or compostable - or the producer bears the cost of disposal, not communities, councils and ratepayers."

The Nationals announced last Wednesday they will push for an inquiry into the proposals at Parkes and Tarago, but Dr Cohn said it excludes other impacted communities.

“The former Liberal-National government got NSW into this mess, and since Labor came into power they have doubled down on this short-sighted approach," Dr Cohn said.

"Every person I have spoken to in Parkes has been shocked how far this project has progressed without the community understanding what was being proposed."

Dr Cohn said The Greens are ready to support an inquiry but want to see one that fully examines the issue statewide.