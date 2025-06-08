Nine of our junior hockey stars were selected to participate in the Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS) program with four continuing the program and competing at the Academy Games.

WRAS is a program that provides high performance coaching and training opportunities in efforts to up-skill athletes, assisting them in progressing to higher representation within the sport of hockey.

Addison Summerhayes, Sienna Collins, Elly Thornberry, Hughie Orr, James Robinson, PJ McPherson, Sam Westcott, Henry Rice and Jett Johnstone were athletes selected to participate in the 2025 program.

By participating in the program athletes participate in intensive training sessions by local elite coaches, skill development, inter-academy development camps, injury prevention screenings and strength and conditioning training programs, sports science fitness testing, educational seminars and opportunities to compete in elite events such as the Your Local Club Academy Games.

Addison, Sienna, Hughie and James jumped at the opportunity to compete at the Academy Games which was held in Tamworth during April.

Addison and Sienna represented WRAS in the under 16 years girls team which placed third overall.

"It was really fun, we ended up coming third which was really good, it hasn't happened in a few years for WRAS," Sienna said.

The girls drew four games and won and lost one game to earn the bronze medal.

Hughie and James were part of the men's under 18 years team which placed sixth at the games.

The boys lost four games and won and drew one game.

"The WRAS program was a great way to show our skills and learn new things," Addison said.

"We had multiple training sessions where we were taught by multiple coaches on how to better our skills and develop our game knowledge," Sienna said.

Addison said she learnt patience which has helped her hockey skills and Sienna said the program helped her socially as she got to meet new people and make new friends.

Both of the girls played in the NSW CHS Secondary Girls Championships held in Parkes in May, representing Western where they placed fourth overall and Sienna was selected in the NSW CHS representative team with fellow teammate Elly.

The girls also represented Parkes in the Under 18 team in Sydney last weekend where they were successful placing first in division three and will also represent Parkes from 20 to 22 June in the Illawarra for the Under 16 team.

James also represented Parkes in the U18 team where they also secured the gold medal in Sydney and has been selected as a shadow in the U18 boys NSW representative team.