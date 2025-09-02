A day full of adventure and reading was held this Paint Parkes REaD annual Reading Day.

Reading, talking, singing and rhyming activities filled Cooke Park this year with primary school students adding a touch of red to their uniforms and preschoolers dressing up in their best book-inspired costumes.

Tying in with the Book Week theme of 'Book an Adventure' a play was held in the Cooke Park Pavilion for all to watch.

The play saw Mayor Neil Westcott and Katrina Harris rhyming their way through our shire on an adventure to find the Reading Bug.

Reading activities were also displayed in shopfront windows and the main street was decorated with a touch of red.

Reading Day is truly a community effort and celebration which shows just how passionate our town is about making sure our little people are reading, rhyming and singing from the moment they're born to set them up for life.