It's never too early and you're never too young to make a big impact at your local show.

Just ask 10-year-old Ruby Stanford who has once again captured hearts at the Peak Hill Show with her beloved animal nursery.

Returning for her second year with her mix of baby animals from her family's farm including lambs, goats and dogs, Ruby creates a hands-on experience that's become a highlight for kids and families alike at the Peak Hill Show.

Ruby's Animal Nursey was voted the most popular exhibit at last year's show according to a survey which was conducted after the show by the Show Society.

This year she was back by popular demand and she didn't disappoint.

"I love looking after the animals and playing with them," Ruby said.

She also enjoys seeing other kids get the chance to play and pat the animals as well.

Pauline Gallagher, treasurer of the Peak Hill Show Society admires Ruby's efforts.

"It's a really lovely little experience. Ruby brings in animals from her family farm so kids have the chance to touch them. A lot of children don't usually get that opportunity," Pauline said.

While looking after the animals Ruby also entered the Junior Showgirl competition and walked away as the winner.

Ruby also has strong ties to the society with her dad, Benjamin Stanford, president of the Peak Hill Show.

With her passion for animals Ruby is showing that age is no barrier in getting involved with your local show and putting smiles on faces while she's doing it.