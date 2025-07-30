Parkes Probus Club has celebrated its 40th anniversary.

President of Parkes Rotary Club David Hughes presented Parkes Probus Club President Kevin Boneham with a 40th anniversary certificate to mark the occasion.

The Probus movement was formed 60 years ago in the UK and established by Rotary Clubs, and are not-for-profit organisations.

Their vision is to promote the growth, development and support for the Probus community and is the most recognised and accessible organisation for retirees, fostering the true spirit of Probus - friendship, fellowship and fun.

The Parkes Probus Club meets on the second Friday of each month at the Parkes Leagues Club at 10.30am.

They have interesting guest speakers so come along and enjoy a cuppa and a chat.

Everyone is welcome.