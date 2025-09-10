Excitement is building for the new swimming season with the Parkes Pool back in local hands and its services and facility about to make a transformation.

Shane Mann, a former lifeguard himself and pool manager, returns to the pool deck with a committed team and a commitment to bringing the community new specialised services and activities.

Their goal is to transform the aquatic centre into a modern fitness and social hub where families can gather and enjoy time-out, individuals can exercise and children can learn and build-on a crucial life skill that is swimming.

All this with a greater focus on keeping dollars in town and circulating within the community through local spending.

For the first time the Parkes Pool will be offering pre-season registration.

On Saturday and Sunday, 27 and 28 September between 12noon and 2pm residents and families can register and purchase their tickets early for the pool season so they don't have to wait in line on opening weekend.

Shane is the founder and owner of Fitness 4 All located within the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street and for the first time in Parkes a dual gym and swim membership will be available.

Those with Fitness Passports are welcome too.

The team is also seeking anyone interested in taking on a new career and becoming a swimming and water safety teacher.

It's nationally recognised training conducted through Royal Life Saving and a free local course will take place at the Parkes Aquatic Centre on 18 October from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Call 6395 9716 to book.

Knowing first-hand how important swimming lessons are for families, Shane and his team are also offering 10 free learn-to-swim lessons to the first 100 children to book.

To be eligible mum or dad need to be a season ticket holder or a Fitness 4 All member.

Similar offers will be available at our shire pools too, which the team are also managing. More details on these soon.

There's just as much fun planned for out of the water at the complex as there is in - the team is introducing birthday party packages, movie and sports nights, and food trucks.

There's also a new games area coming, featuring air hockey and a volleyball court.

And the pool kiosk is getting renovated, new appliances installed and restocked with healthy food including protein shakes, supplements and merchandise such as new swimming gear.

There will be new signage and banners, and areas will get a fresh coat of paint - combine it with a mow and a bit of gardening, the grounds will in prime shape ahead of season opening on the October long weekend, 4-5 October.

On top of all this Shane is a big supporter of backing his town when they need it, for years sponsoring local schools, athletes and sporting teams.

For full details on all that's coming to the Parkes Aquatic Centre this summer, check out the promotion in next week's Champion Post.