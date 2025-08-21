The Parkes Show is only days away and to celebrate, the Parkes Show Society held its annual Parkes Show dinner.

It was a busy day on 16 August for the society with Parkes Show Teenager and Parkes Young Women judging taking place before the show dinner at the Coachmen Hotel.

Our Parkes Show Teenager entrants this year are Laila McHattan, Hannah McIntyre, Shannon Reeves, Annnabelle Baker, Jordan Mann, Lila Gascoigne and Ella McColl.

This year's Parkes Show Young Women entrants are Laura Kiel and Bridget Mrak.

More than 80 guests attended the dinner and had the opportunity to meet and hear from this year's entrants.

Our 2025 Parkes Show Teenager and Parkes Show Young Women will be announced at the official opening of the Parkes Show on Tuesday, 26 August at 3pm.