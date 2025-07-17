Some very lucky locals were given a rare opportunity to hop aboard a 1942 historic aircraft and soak up the view of their home town from above in May.

Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) took guests on flights over Parkes aboard their DC3 "Hawdon".

And the Parkes Champion Post was very grateful to be among those invited.

Some of the familiar sights and landmarks were the GrainCorp site on Eugowra Road, the Parkes silos, Memorial Hill, Parkes Showground, Parkes Christian School, the National Logistics Hub, Northparkes mines, our glorious Dish and even the tip.

Others were new views like the two large solar farms, the Parkes Bypass and its bridges and roundabout, the new service centre that's under construction, upgrades to Brolgan Road, the Pacific National freight terminal and the dog food factory - all in or next to the Parkes Special Activation Precinct to the west of the town.

Continuing the series taken by our editor Christine Little, here is part 4 of the experience.

These photos also appear in the Parkes Champion Post over multiple editions.