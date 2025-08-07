What was once an old iron shed and bar at the Trundle Showground, now stands a modern multipurpose building to suit as many needs of the community as possible.

It's the result of many years of hard work by the Trundle Showground Trust and volunteers in applying for government grants, seeking donations and volunteer labour.

Since the 1970s any event operating out of the Trundle Showground that utilised the bar saw the bartender inside a tin shed serving patrons who stood outside, rain or shine.

The former office was in a shed too and described as a "nightmare" as volunteers battled no air conditioning, flies, heat and cold.

With the structures aging by the year, and health and safety concerns and volunteer fatigue growing, the showground trust knew something had to be done.

It was all demolished to make way for the multipurpose building that's become a centrepiece of the showground.

Work began just before Covid hit and was paid for by a number of grants, community donations and funds raised at the Trundle Bush Tucker Day and by the Trundle Show Society.

It's been progressive and Debbie Anderson, who was the trust's secretary during a lot of the work, said they wanted and needed a facility that was event-ready.

"Volunteers were spending a lot of time cleaning, setting up and financing what was needed for an event," she said.

"Now we have a dedicated area.

"Now for example the Bush Tucker Day can come in and they're set, the same with the show."

The building features a new barbecue and kitchen, bar area indoors and out, cool room, office, storage and space for smaller events.

There's also a nice, wide sheltered verandah to escape the rain and even the heat.

"The first thing we did was the verandah because we saw how people enjoyed sitting outside," Debbie said.

"It's a really nice indoor and outdoor space."

Finishing touches to the facility took place in March this year with the installation of a television in the bar area and bar tables, stools and chairs donated by local families and residents.

Prior to this, the building had already hosted a number of meetings, weddings and birthday parties.

For those who haven't seen it yet will get a good look at it if they attend next week's Trundle Show on Tuesday and Wednesday.

David Simmons from the Trundle Showground Trust said they have a strong and progressive community and many events are held at the showground.

"We need to build to attract events and anticipate the needs," he said.

"We have car rallies, we also have Wings Out West here.

"There are quite another few big events outside of the show society."

"There was an obvious need to have these facilities," Debbie added.

And the community loves it, according to the feedback, especially at the bigger events at the showground like the Trundle Back In Time event and tractor pull that were held in March.

"It's very convenient for young and old to use," David said.

"We have had very good feedback and the community is using it.

"It's somewhere to come to, it has created a community space," Debbie said.

The pair said the trust has a wish list of projects, and that the Covid grants had given them an opening and helped to finish off the site properly.

"Just before this we got showers and toilets from a Crown Lands one-off grant," David said.

"We received funding for a new sheep pavilion which will be a multipurpose building as well - instead of having people in old stalls we can have them in there."