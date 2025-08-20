Margaret and Anthony Simmons are some of the many volunteers who have made the Trundle Show what it is today.

At the official opening of the 115th Trundle Show last Wednesday Margaret was presented her patron's badge, recognising her dedication and involvement over the years.

"We would like to appreciate the services of our new patron, one of our lovely locals Margaret Simmons," Trundle P and A Society vice president Ged Ryan said.

The newest Trundle Show patron has dedicated many years to the event.

From 1996 to 2001 Margaret was the secretary of the Trundle P and A Society and was also the secretary of the Central West Group of Shows.

Margaret has been a steward for multiple sections of the Trundle Show including photography and horticulture, and this year continued as a chief steward in the jams.

She also entered many of her jams in the exhibit this year and walked away with Champion Jam exhibit.

Margaret has also assisted in the Merino sheep section and was the Ted Little Memorial and Central West Ewe competitions secretary.

Her husband Anthony has a proud involvement with the Trundle Show too and is a patron himself.

Anthony is one of Trundle's many lifetime competitors, has been a committee member since 1965 and was also a steward in the ring and working dog trials.

Dedicated to the Trundle Show, Anthony was president of the Trundle P and A Society from 1983 to 1986 and again from 1997 to 1999.

Anthony is also a recipient of the ASC Medal for 50 years dedication to the Show Society.

Ged recognised all of the Trundle Show patrons at the official opening.

"It's really important to acknowledge these people," Ged said.

"For decades they have turned up and helped with the show to make sure it runs smoothly and continues for the next generation."

Without people like Margaret and Anthony our little country Ag Shows wouldn't be what they are today.