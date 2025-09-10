Silence around mental health can be deafening - particularly in regional towns and particularly in our men.

It's no secret that men often aren’t good at communicating what’s going on for them.

That's why Lifeline Central West has been helping to roll-out a special program across western regional NSW called Growth Rooms, since 2019.

They're dedicated to men and there are spaces already established in Cowra, Orange, Bathurst, Rylstone, Lithgow, Mudgee and Katoomba.

Growth Rooms are free monthly gatherings where local men from 18 years to 99 meet to talk honestly, listen respectfully and support each other through whatever life’s throwing at them.

They’re low-key, practical and built around real conversations - about parenting, relationships, money worries, grief, resilience.

Eyes are set on establishing Growth Rooms in Parkes and Forbes too.

A Parkes Men’s Growth Room was launched at the Parkes Leagues Club at the end of May.

Before a Growth Room can properly begin, enough local men need to sign-up and at least two local facilitators of the group - people who are passionate about supporting other men to build and maintain resilience and mental health fitness - need to be appointed, which can take a few months.

Lifeline staff do step-in to assist with facilitating where it's needed.

Lifeline Central West community development manager Andrew Greig hosted the Parkes Growth Room launch, alongside his chief operating officer Brad Kane, and they've invited people to help shape what comes next.

"The launch of this room is to dip our toe in the water to find what the Parkes community want from us," Mr Greig said.

"The stats show why we're focusing on men's mental health.

"We're hoping to open a room in Parkes to provide a safe environment for men, to come together in a non-judgmental environment."

Before a room of a dozen or so people who attended the Parkes launch, Mr Greig discussed some very raw statistics when it came to men and their mental health.

* Up to 82 men call 000 everyday for mental health.

* 90 per cent of those in prison are men.

* 85 per cent of those who are homeless are men.

* 70 per cent of homicides are men.

And an average of nine people die by suicide every day in Australia - seven of them are men.

Mr Greig said Growth Rooms are run by passionate "everyday blokes" from your community - there are no "white coats" and it's not run by Lifeline experts such as psychologists or counsellors.

"It's about sharing experiences in a healthy way and it's about education and awareness," he said.

"It's about supporting other men through their challenges, essentially with the aim to become better men.

"We don't fix people... We let them fix themselves."

A co-facilitator from the Lithgow Room, Dean Adams, attended the night in Parkes and shared with the group his thoughts and experiences.

"It's a really healing-kind of room," he said.

"I didn't know what to expect but I'm so glad I go now."

A Forbes Men’s Growth Room is being launched next month, on Wednesday, 8 October at the Forbes Town Hall from 5.30pm.

The evening will feature a special screening of Just a Farmer, a compelling drama that authentically portrays the impact of suicide on a rural Australian family, shedding light on critical mental health issues in farming communities.

The film celebrates the resilience of farmers' wives and community support amidst heartbreak, set against the captivating backdrop of rural Victoria.

It's free to attend and food and drinks will be provided.

If you're interested in attending a Growth Room or learning more about how they work, you can attend the Forbes launch in October, or contact Lifeline Central West on 1300 798 258, email info@lifelinecentralwest.org.au or visit lifelinecentralwest.org.au/growthrooms.

Resources are available to help if you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health. For immediate support, consider calling Lifeline 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; and MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.