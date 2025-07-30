With just over two weeks to go until an epic tractor trek is ready to roll, Richard Jefferay and his team have already smashed their $100,000 fundraising goal.

And now they're chasing an even bigger target of $150,000.

The Parkes mechanic and business owner is embarking on his third annual tractor trek, this year from Bourke to Birdsville with eight mates, navigating remote dirt tracks and stopping in small towns to spark life-saving conversations about early detection and prostate cancer awareness.

It's a deeply personal mission for Richard, whose father Dick was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Over the past two years he’s raised more than $90,000 for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) and 2025 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet.

Richard wanted to double the distance and double the target.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support – now it’s full throttle toward our $150,000 goal," Richard said.

"Every kilometre counts in raising awareness and saving lives."

The tractor trek is proudly backed by Tyrepower, which has raised more than $1.3 million for PCFA over the past 11 years.

At their international conference, a charity auction in support of the trek pulled in more than $150,000.

At time of print on Wednesday the trek's fundraising tally was sitting at $101,499.

The tractors will be rolling out of Parkes heading north for their planned departure from Bourke on 11 August for the 1240km journey to Birdsville. They'll arrive in Birdsville on Saturday, 23 August.

Anyone wanting to support their cause can donate at fundraise.pcfa.org.au/tractortrek.