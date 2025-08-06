The Woodhouse family of Forbes is dedicating the month of August to raise money for mental health organisations, Kids Helpline and Headspace while also raising awareness.

Their life drastically changed on 22 August, 2023 when their 14-year-old son and brother, Corey Woodhouse, unexpectedly took his own life.

The family know all too well the importance of awareness and early intervention, and they are doing their part to make sure everyone knows there are people and facilities they can reach out to if they are struggling.

"My wife and I struggled to get early intervention support in the year prior to help Corey in his struggles even though we did not know how big his struggles were at the time," Corey's dad Jason Woodhouse said.

In memory of Corey the family have organised a 'Fly High for Mental Health' event for Sunday, 24 August.

This free community event aims to educate parents and children about the mental health services that are there to help.

The event will have a range of fun and engaging activities including face painting, bracelet making and rock painting.

Mental health providers will also be in attendance such as Talk2Me Bro, Boys to the Bush, Yoorana Gunya, Kids Helpline and Headspace will be present to offer information and support.

In the lead-up, there will be an auction on Saturday night, 23 August, at the Forbes Bowling Club.

The huge weekend of fundraising and activities won't be the only way of raising money and awareness during the month of August.

At Bernardi's Forbes, Blayney, Bathurst and West Wyalong as well as Parkes Discount Dave's and Coles Parkes, paper planes will be available for purchase.

The paper planes, which symbolise Corey's love for all things planes, will be available from Friday, 1 August for $2.

You will be able to write your name on a plane with the aim of planes to fill up shop windows.

All proceeds from the Fly High for Mental Health weekend and the sale of paper planes will be donated to Kids Helpline and Headspace who are dedicated to providing long term mental health support.

"When your child is struggling, services like Headspace and Kids Helpline provide immediate and long-term support," Jason said.

"If kids can't talk to their parents, there are people out there in your time of need."

The Woodhouse family's advocacy serves as a reminder of the critical need for mental health awareness and support particularly in country towns.

"Our journey of pain will never end and nothing will change what has happened but we wish to raise awareness of the services available for the families and youth of Forbes and surroundings," Jason added.

Resources are available to help those who need it:

Call Lifeline 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online;

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467;

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 or https://kidshelpline.com.au/

Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; and

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.