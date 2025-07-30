Parkes Show Society is calling for young women with a passion for leadership, community and personal growth who are ready to shine.

Entries are officially open for the 2025 Parkes Show Young Woman Competition for your chance to be recognised, inspired and empowered.

The competition is open to young women aged 18 to 25.

Judging will take place on Saturday, 16 August and winner will be announced at the official opening of the show on Tuesday, 26 August.

The competition aims to identify a young woman who acts as an ambassador for rural NSW with her role involving many official and informal duties both at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and during her travels interstate and overseas.

Most importantly the Young Women must have a genuine interest in rural NSW and some knowledge.

The competition encourages the participation and subsequent awareness of rural women's contribution and involvement in both local communities and rural NSW as a whole and plays a significant role in the overall development of rural youth in Australia.

If you think this is the perfect role for yourself or know someone who should apply, follow the link to access the entry form: parkesshow.wixsite.com/parkesshowsociety/showgirl-competition