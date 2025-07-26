Clean out the closets, tidy the toy box and spare a tin of soup – a new project at Parkes and Forbes is calling for donations to meet community need.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has launched its Care and Share Appeal to bring relief and dignity to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The organisation’s Safe Homes team is collecting donations of essential items at Forbes until July 31 for a ‘pop-up store’ for clients during Homelessness Week in August.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Safe Homes portfolio manager Michelle Hunt said while rough sleeping was one form of homelessness, other forms that were less visible included couchsurfing, short-term or temporary accommodation, and severe overcrowding.

“In 2023-24, more than 550 clients turned to our Forbes-Parkes team for support through the Specialist Homelessness Services program,” Mrs Hunt said.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Safe Homes Forbes-Parkes delivery leader Umima Austral said the appeal was about meeting more than physical needs.

“We plan to set up the collection of items like a real store to provide a warm, respectful experience for our clients,” Ms Austral said.

“People deserve a dignified and thoughtful experience while seeking support.

“We hope the community will jump on board and share good-quality items they no longer need or donate non-perishable food or toiletries to those who find themselves in need at this time.”

Donations can be brought to the organisation’s Forbes branch at 136 Lachlan Street until Thursday July 31.

Blankets, clothing and toys of a safe, clean and good-quality standard, as well as toiletries, non-perishable food and women’s health items are welcomed.

The CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes team will then prepare the pop-up store event for clients.

Homelessness Week starts on Monday August 4 and CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes will also mark the occasion with a family fun day for the community on Wednesday August 6 at Forbes Youth Action Centre from 11am to 2pm.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes will also host a Homelessness Week event at Parkes on Monday August 4, featuring a slow cooked lunch, information display, vouchers and lucky door prizes.