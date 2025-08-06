The Parkes RSL Sub Branch is inviting the community to join them as they honour those who took part in campaigns across the Middle East Area of Operations between 2001 and 2021.

The sub branch will be holding a commemoration service at 11am on Sunday, 10 August at the Parkes Cenotaph in Cooke Park.

On this day they will honour all those who lost their lives during conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

"We will also commemorate and thank those service personnel who continue the fight against supremist's and terrorism thus allowing us the freedom we enjoy today," sub branch secretary Paul Thomas said.

The United States launched the war in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that saw the hijacking and crashing of four US Jetliners.

The conflict lasted two decades and Australia joined the war in October 2001 in support of the United States and NATO forces.

They were mainly deployed in counterinsurgency roles primarily in southern and eastern regions.

On August 30, 2021 the US occupation is over, ending America's longest war and as they departed, the Taliban entered Kabul, completing the near total takeover of Afghanistan two decades after the American military drove them from power.

The campaign in Afghanistan started covertly on September 26 with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team known as “Jawbreaker” arriving in the country and meeting with anti-Taliban allies, initiating a strategy for overthrowing the regime.

With American and NATO troops having all but departed Afghanistan 20 years of war on, the country is still riven by internal conflict.

Australia’s participation came at a terrible cost.

Forty-one lives were lost in Afghanistan and two lives were lost in Iraq and Kuwait, while many returned with long-lasting physical and mental trauma.

Their service and sacrifice have helped to save Australian lives from terrorist attacks on our own soil.