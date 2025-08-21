If you've received the services of a bartender anywhere in central or western NSW, chances are they've been trained by one of our own Dave Wilson.

After almost 10 years as a hospitality teacher at Parkes TAFE - mainly training in RSA (Responsible Service of Alcohol), RCG (Responsible Conduct of Gambling) and Advanced RCG - Dave is 'hanging-up' his apron so to speak and taking the opportunity to retire.

We can't say the same for his witty banter though, that's staying with him.

A lot has changed in the tertiary classroom this last decade.

When Dave started in March 2016 he was teaching face-to-face classes across the Central West.

And they were big days that saw him travel to campuses in Bathurst, Orange, Cowra, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo, as well as teaching in Parkes and Forbes.

This evolved into what became connected learning points, a multi-million dollar upgrade that involved dual screens and teachers and students dialing-in from campuses around the state for the same classes.

It was a new way of teaching and learning at TAFE NSW that was in the pipeline in 2018 but when the Covid pandemic hit and isolation and travel restrictions were in force, it was accelerated.

Dave was able to spend most of his time in Parkes after that, saving him a lot of travel.

He still had students in the classroom with him in Parkes, and several more learning from him on the screens.

"This has been a great advancement," the now 68-year-old said.

"We had people logging in from Coomealla to Broken Hill to Lightning Ridge, and everywhere in between.

"Lithgow was the boundary going east."

He covered the New England area too, from Tamworth up to Boggabilla near the Queensland border and Inverell.

It was never Dave's plan to teach, he actually started 2016 off as a student studying Certificate IIII in training and assessing in hospitality.

Prior to that he and wife Christine leased the Star Hotel in Parkes for almost 10 years, from 2006.

"I was the oldest kid in the class," he said.

"Once I finished I got offered the job in Orange.

"My son Michael told me I should go and teach."

With face-to-face classroom teaching fast disappearing in this area and moving more to digital and online, Dave felt it was the right time to step down and retire.

During his time he's taught thousands of students to gain a job behind the bar, his largest demographic has been school leavers.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time teaching, now it's time to go and mow the grass," he said.

"This old bloke can't keep up with the technology so I thought it was safer to go and mow," he laughed.

Dave said his highlight has been teaching the Year 12, school leavers.

"Because they were new to the industry and keen to learn the rules and regulations," he said.

Dave took his retirement on tour, starting with the Nepean College in Kingswood, Western Sydney and then to Orange, Parkes and Tamworth, for farewell drinks.

He's paid tribute to a few special staff members who have helped and mentored him over the years: From his head teachers Amanda Glassop, Claire Tuck and the Orange team, to Dan Herden and the Tamworth team, Dianne Johnson at Cowra, Matt McCallister at Armidale, Ajith Coorey and Allan McCarlie at Nepean College Kingswood and to Dave's support team of Linley Seears at Cowra, Victoria Ferris at Tamworth, Candice Johnstone at Dunedoo and Amie Kozlowski at Kingswood.

He also thanked all the TAFE service coordinators around the state and especially the Parkes staff for their friendship and professionalism led by Renae Herft.