Over 20 keen knitting and crocheting enthusiasts were spotted at Parkes Craft Corner on 17 July for their annual Knit and Natter Wrap with Love morning.

The morning was an opportunity for individuals to either work on their own projects in quality company or make 25x25cm squares for Wrap with Love.

Established in 1992 Wrap with Love supplies wraps, quilts and other items for distribution to needy people and people suffering the effects of cold and trauma in Australia and worldwide.

Parkes Craft Corner's annual Wrap with Love Knit and Natter is one of many volunteer groups around Australia who knit squares for the organisation.

Over 636,000 people have been wrapped with love and warmth from the initiative.

Parkes Craft Corner said their annual event was a great day filled with support, knitting and crocheting skills and conversations that made for a great morning.

"Huge thank you to all who joined our annual Knit and Natter for Wrap with Love," Parkes Craft Corner posted to Facebook.

"Thank you for spreading warmth and kindness and we can't wait to do it again next year."