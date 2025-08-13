A new generation of young artists has taken its first steps into the world of pottery, guided by passionate members of the Parkes Potters Group.

Since January, dozens of local children have had the chance to discover the joy of working with clay through a series of hands-on pottery workshops made possible thanks to funding from the Parkes Shire Cultural Grant Program.

Over four sessions the workshops welcomed more than 40 children from across the shire, many of whom were engaging with pottery for the first time.

Children of all backgrounds were given the opportunity to get hands-on with clay in a fun and inclusive space, creating their very own ceramic pieces using a wide variety of techniques and underglaze colours.

President of the Parkes Potters Group Janelle Faunt said the opportunity to share art with children is incredibly important.

“We’re very grateful for the support we received through the cultural grant program,” she said.

“Introducing children to clay gives them the chance to explore, experiment and express themselves in ways that are so important to their development.

"It’s a joy to see their faces light up when they create something with their own hands.”

Established more than 50 years ago, the Parkes Potters Group is a long-standing community arts collective that draws members from across the Central West region.

The group plays an active role in promoting creativity across generations, working with everyone from preschoolers to people in aged care.

This recent grant, awarded by the Parkes Shire Community, Liveability and Access Advisory Committee, has helped the group expand its reach and reinforce its commitment to enriching the cultural life of Parkes and surrounds.

It's also allowed them to help nurture the next generation of artists by encouraging creative expression through clay.

“We hope this is just the beginning of their creative journeys,” Janelle said.

Parkes Potters extends its heartfelt thanks to council and its advisory committee for their ongoing support of arts and culture in the region.