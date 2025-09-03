A little adventure is always out there for those who are members of the Parkes Antique Car Club.

As well as enjoying driving their cars and heading out on road trips around the region, club members meet on the second Tuesday evening of every month in their meeting room at the Parkes Car Museum.

The club enjoyed their monthly outing in August with a drive to Condobolin, lunch at Gum Bend Lake, followed by a fun drive along the sculpture trail down the Lachlan.

It's a permanent, inland public art trail stretching 100 kilometres between Condobolin and Forbes, along the meandering Lachlan River.

It's art embedded in nature, designed to showcase the raw, unmanicured beauty of the rural landscape which envelops these larger-than-life installations.

It features more than 20 sculptures by some of Australia’s leading creatives.

For more information about the Parkes Antique Car Club and becoming a member phone Phil Dixon on 0419 888 695.