From Bluey and Buzz to Shrek and Scooby-Doo, there were all sorts of characters big and small that brought a smile to the children of Bogan Gate.

But they were here for many more reasons than that.

Bashing their way through the centre of NSW, Australia's most colourful convoy the Variety Bash rolled through the Parkes Shire with 90 kid-inspired themed cars on NSW's 33rd annual trip back in May.

The venture raises funds to support kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with a disability across Australia.

And along this route those involved presented grants to rural schools and community organisations, helping to fund vital educational and recreational equipment.

When the convoy reached the Parkes Shire on the tail-end of its seven-day, 3000km adventure on 22-23 May, they stopped in at Bogan Gate Public School and gave them $5000.

The students had a ball too, seeing all the bright and wonderful characters dressed-up and trickling through the school gates.

Now this August the Variety Bash is back!

This time it will be the crew from Queensland, returning to Parkes for another overnight stay next week.

This year Variety celebrates its 50th anniversary in Australia and all states and territories are timing their Bash for a National Bash event in Adelaide.

The Queensland team is beginning their route from St George in Queensland, heading first to Brewarrina in NSW.

They started on 3 August and today (7 August) are in Wentworth on the Victorian border, travelling to the national gathering in Adelaide.

Parkes will be their seventh stop, out of nine on their loop back.

They'll arrive on Monday, 11 August and leave the next morning for Tamworth, before finishing up at Port Macquarie.

But that won't be before a little meet and greet.

They'll be at the Parkes Showground, the starting line for the next leg of the journey, and they're inviting the community to come down, check out the cars involved and support this great cause from 7.45am-9am, before they head off to Tamworth.