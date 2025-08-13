Cooke Park will become a sea of red as Paint Parkes REaD gets ready to go on an adventure.

The reading celebrations will align with the Children's Book Council of Australia's annual book week embracing the theme 'Book an Adventure'.

This year, instead of activities lining Clarinda Street, stations will be in Cooke Park but the main street and businesses will still be part of the special annual occasion.

A highlight of this year's reading activities will be a very adventurous play called 'The Adventure of Finding Reading Bug'.

The play will feature none other than Sir William Schweitzer Jayet and Dr Neil Livingstone Westcott and of course our favourite Reading Bug.

The adventure of reading and learning will kick off from 9.30am in Cooke Park.

This will be Paint Parkes REaD's 27th year of encouraging people to read with children from birth so they start school ready to learn.

Parents are urged to read, sing, talk and rhyme to their babies all the time from day one.

Every time this is done brain connections grow and build the foundations for learning.

Children with good foundational early literacy skills arrive at school able to communicate their needs, understand conversations, are able to take direction and are ready to learn, read and write with a healthy brain.

Since 1998 the Paint the Town REaD movement has been promoting the importance of early literacy and this year will be no different.

Join in on the adventure of reading and learning at Cooke Park with Paint Parkes ReaD on Friday, 22 August.