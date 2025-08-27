Junior rugby league is alive and well in Parkes.

And thriving.

The Parkes Leagues Club has presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club.

The money will support the next generation of rugby league stars, by helping to fund the running costs of game day and ground fees.

"We're committed to backing local sport and giving young players in Parkes the opportunity to grow, learn and shine both on and off the field," said Parkes Leagues Club manager Henry Stockman-Ellis.

"Together we're building a stronger sporting future for our community."

Parkes Marist said the funds will help further develop their growing club enormously.

Jason O'Bryan hit the ground running in his first year as president of Parkes Marists, taking over the reins from Andrew Thomas.

With 300 players amounting to a total of 15 teams - five in blue and 10 in white - he had to.

The junior club had to triple the size of its committee this year to help out with the volume of work.

Of course it's all be worth it, and then some.

Five Parkes Marist teams made it into week one of the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League finals series.

Week two of the elimination finals were held in Cabonne on 23 August, where the atmosphere was described as electric and the weather near perfect.

After winning 26-12 against Red Bend, Parkes Boys Under 16s are into their grand final to face-off with arch-nemesis Forbes.

While our Under 14s tackle minor premiers Parkes White also defeated Red Bend 30-22 and will meet Canowindra in the grand final.

Grand finals take place this Saturday in West Wyalong.

The club is calling on the community to spread the word and "pack the sidelines with colour, pride and community spirit" as we cheer these boys to a 2025 premiership.