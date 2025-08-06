A decline in volunteers has been felt across many organisations, branches and clubs, not only across Parkes but across Australia.

Red Cross Parkes are the latest to feel the effects, forcing its dedicated volunteers to reduce the weekly opening of their tea room in Church Street to a monthly occasion.

Contributing factors such as aging volunteers and rising sickness have also led to the decision to reduce openings to the first Friday of every month.

Many people have made it a weekly tradition to head down to the Parkes Red Cross tea rooms every Friday to catch up with friends over a delicious morning tea and/or luncheon, and were sadden to hear the branch needed to change to monthly due to ongoing struggles.

Last year the branch celebrated 110 years being in Parkes and president Alison Dixon said the last thing they want to do now is have to shut down.

"We nearly had to shut down in 2015, so we rescued it and we have kept going and we love it," she said.

"We love all the people who come in so we don't want to shut it.

"We've had a record day today (Friday, 1 August) we had 53 people, that was really good."

After this record turnout the Parkes branch is hoping to see the strong numbers continue, along with a few new volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Red Cross Alison said "come in and see us and we will welcome you."

"We would love to have some more volunteers," Alison added.

The tea rooms at 31 Church Street is now open the first Friday of every month with their next opening on Friday, 5 September.