The Parkes Garden Club met for their August meeting in the nice warm St George’s Anglican Hall.

At each meeting members share their flowers, vegetables and good ideas.

Last month the best flower belonged to Di and Dave Hewett, with the best vegetable voted by the members as president Jo Burke’s carrots.

The September meeting will be held on Saturday 13th at 2pm in the garden of Leah Douglas.

New members are always welcome, bring a chair and a coffee cup and the enjoyment of gardening.

For more details you can email the club at parkesgardenclub1@gmail.com and follow them on Facebook for updates, sharing photos and handy tips.