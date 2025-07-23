For the past 10 winters the Kennedy and Berry family have made it a tradition to jump into an ice cold swimming pool.

Not for fun but for something far more meaningful.

The annual plunge is their way of raising funds and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a devastating illness that has personally touched the families' lives more than once.

Over the years the family has raised around $15,000 in honour of loved ones lost to the MND beast including the families' great-grandmother, grandfather and cousin.

"When the Big Freeze campaign first began we thought 'this is something we can do'," Kirsty Berry said.

Until this year the fundraiser was a family affair with members taking turns jumping into the pool and donating for every participant.

But this year there was an extra icy element added to the fundraising.

With just two weeks of planning the family teamed up with the Parkes Spacemen and the Coachmen Hotel taking their cause public.

A community night was held at the Coachmen on Friday, 11 July, featuring buckets of ice poured on Bella Thompson from the Spacecats, Sam Dwyer from the Spacemen, Tony Todd from the Coachmen and John Kennedy.

A signed Spacemen jersey went to auction and the Parkes Spacemen Old Boys contributed their Joker Poker raffle money on the night to the cause.

"There was a great crowd there and we raised $2749.55," Kristy said.

The next day the family tradition of a cold plunge into the pool took place with 10 members participating.

From Kristy's own fundraising page they raised another $527 bringing the total to $3276 for MND research.

The success from this year's fundraising has sparked plans for an even bigger and better fundraiser for next year with the Coachmen and Spacemen already committed to coming on board again.

"We're so grateful to Terrie and Tony from the Coachmen, the Spacemen players and supporters for getting on board.

"It means so much. Not just to our family but to every family in Parkes touched by MND," Kristy added.