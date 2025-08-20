Show spirits are high in the community as we fast approach another Parkes Show, taking place this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Parkes Shire show circuit is nearing its end for another year with Tullamore, Trundle and Peak Hill shows done and dusted.

As always it will finish with a bang for local showgoers with the biggest of them all.

To celebrate the arrival of the 2025 Parkes Show, the St George Anglican Ladies decided to have a display of show memorabilia at their August meeting.

They said it bought back many happy memories of involvement in local shows.

There were ribbons from across the years, some dating in the 70s and not just limited to the Parkes Show.

Most of these were sewn together as a better form of display in family homes and a way to keep them together.

There were also former show schedules and prize cards, even freshly picked flowers to complete the display.

One member Carol Corbett brought along one of her mother's prize cards from as far back as the 1930s.

The ladies enjoyed the stories and the display.

Their activities didn't end there either, the next day the Anglican Women sang at the Southern Cross Care Retirement Village, led by Viv Cunningham on the piano.