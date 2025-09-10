R U OK? Day is a powerful reminder that looking after ourselves – and each other – really matters.

Life can throw challenges our way, and while we often talk about keeping physically fit and healthy, it’s just as important to care for our mental wellbeing.

The truth is, the two are closely linked: when we’re healthy in body, we’re better able to manage life’s pressures, and when we’re healthy in mind, we’re stronger, happier, and more connected.

As someone who has been a long-time advocate for mental health, I know how valuable it is to be open and honest about how we’re really going.

Too often, people feel like they have to carry their struggles in silence.

That’s why R U OK? Day is so important – it encourages us all to break down that stigma.

A simple, genuine conversation – starting with “Are you okay?” – can make all the difference to a friend, neighbour, colleague or family member who may be doing it tough.

You don’t need to have the solutions or the right words. Just listening, showing you care, and letting someone know they’re not alone can mean more than you realise.

In our Orange electorate, our greatest strength is our people and the way we look out for each other.

We rally together in hardship and we celebrate together in joy.

R U OK? Day reminds us to carry that same spirit of care into our everyday lives – not only today, but every day.

That means checking in on others but it also means checking in on yourself.

It’s okay to say when you’re not okay, and it’s important to seek help when you need it.

We are fortunate to have many outstanding local services and professionals who can provide support, and as always, my office is more than happy to assist anyone who reaches out.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us if we can help connect you with the right support.

By looking after both our physical and mental health, and by keeping these conversations open, we can make sure no one in our community feels left behind.

Phil Donato MP, Member for Orange