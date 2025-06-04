Toby Collins from Parkes competed in Bendigo with the NSW Hockey Boys Under 21 side in the Australian Under 21s Men's Championships.

The championships were off to a rocky start for the NSW side with a 5-4 loss to Western Australia, followed by a 3-1 loss to South Australia.

Picking up their game NSW were able to tie 1-all with Tasmania resulting in NSW sitting last in pool A before finals.

NSW was then up against pool B winners Queensland in quarter finals.

In an outstanding game for the Blues side NSW was able to walk into the semi finals with a 7-0 win over Queensland.

They reacquainted themselves with Tasmania where they were able win 3-0 advancing to the grand final against Western Australia.

Unfortunately Western Australia were able to knock in a goal against NSW during the third quarter of the game which won them the championships.

The NSW team were commended on their comeback by Hockey NSW.

"From the bottom of their pool to the podium. This squad showed incredible heart and determination throughout the tournament," Hockey NSW posted to their Facebook page commending the team on an amazing campaign.