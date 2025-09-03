Regional Accommodation Providers Group (RAPG) members are headed to NSW Parliament next week to showcase how they offer a home-away-from-home for country patients needing medical treatment and their families.

The group involves not-for-profit organisations, including two based in Orange that many Parkes families utilise: Ronald McDonald House and Cancer Care Western NSW, which locals know as Western Care Lodge.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin and Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr are co-hosting RAPG’s 11th annual conference on 10-11 September which will be attended by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and another 16 Labor, Liberal, National and independent MPs.

It takes place over sitting days and other MPs have indicated they will drop in.

Ms Saffin thanked RAPG members for partnering with NSW Health to provide purpose-built accommodation for people accessing cancer care and other medical services in major regional centres across state.

“When I was Federal Member for Page, I secured establishment funding for Our House near Lismore Base Hospital and what a tremendous value-for-money investment that facility has been for the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands,” she said.

“Dr McGirr and I, as chair and deputy chair (former) of the Legislative Assembly’s Select Committee on Remote, Rural and Regional Health, appreciate how regional accommodation providers complement our health system by helping it run more smoothly.

“On the human level, these facilities are staffed by experienced and empathetic locals who give patients a safe, affordable and comfortable place to stay, reducing trauma, stress and financial burdens for their guests.

“Having this conference in Parliament House is about lifting the RAPG’s public profile and strengthening the relationship between its members and the policy makers, to meet the health care needs and demands of regional, remote and isolated communities."

Lismore’s Our House founded the RAPG 12 years ago.

Our House general manager Ruth Harrison said RAPG members combined offered 81,760 bed nights for patients and their families each year.

“A total of 12,955 patients were supported in 2024-2025," Ms Harrison said.

“RAPG accommodation centres encourage patients to access specialist health care when it’s needed, not just when they can afford it. Regular motel accommodation is often unavailable or unaffordable for many patients.

“Treatment centres run more efficiently when patients are co-located, and schedules can be adjusted as needed.

“Our members work closely with IPTAAS (Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme) regional teams, preparing paperwork for patients and bulk billing accommodation, further reducing stress for patients."

Along with those from Orange, RAPG member facilities represented in Sydney also include Lismore’s Our House, Albury’s Hilltop Fight Cancer Foundation, Dubbo’s Macquarie Home Stay, Griffith’s Cancer Therapy Accommodation, Maitland’s Health Stays, Port Macquarie’s Rotary Lodge, Wagga’s Lilier Lodge (Can Assist), Mildura’s Health Stays, and Waverly’s Elizabeth Hunter Lodge (Uniting Care).