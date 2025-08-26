Bridget Mrak is the Parkes Show's Young Woman for 2025.

The prestigious honour was bestowed upon the 21-year-old during the official opening of the show on Tuesday afternoon.

During which the Parkes Show Miss Teenager was also announced, that title this year going to Laila McHattan.

Bridget is a qualified automotive electrician and bartender and holds the role of treasurer for both the Adavale Lane Community Centre and the Trundle Pony Club.

Her biggest goal currently is to own and run her family's and partner's family farms.

Bridget also enjoys gardening, reading and baking.

Laura Kiel was an entrant alongside Bridget in this year's Parkes Show Young Woman competition.

Laura is a nutritionist and pilates instructor whose interests include social netball, touch football, swimming and is also a strong supporter of health and fitness in rural landscapes.

Laura is involved with the community by conducting pilates classes for locals during Movember, pilates in the park in Forbes and Parkes, and also teaching swimming lessons at Yeoval and Parkes pools.

Laura entered into the Young Woman competition as she would like to make an impact individuals on and share her passion.

Meanwhile Stacey McMaster was named the Peak Hill Show's 2025 Young Woman at their show last week on 20 August.