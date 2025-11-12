The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released new data revealing there is almost $19 billion in lost and unclaimed superannuation waiting to be claimed by more than seven million people.

ATO Deputy Commissioner Ben Kelly said there could be a number of reasons why someone may have lost or unclaimed super, but finding and claiming it, is quick and easy.

“Checking for lost or unclaimed super is like reaching into your pocket and finding a $50 note, it’s your money, you just didn’t know it was there,” he said.

“Your super can become lost if your account is inactive, and your fund can’t contact you. If you’ve changed jobs, moved house or simply forgotten to update your details, you may have lost or unclaimed super.

“This super is not lost forever. The ATO wants to get this lost and unclaimed money back into your account.”

Keeping your super fund (or funds) updated with your current contact details will help you keep track of your super.

If you’ve had more than one job, you may have more than one super account.

The average amount is $2590, which could grow to tens of thousands by retirement.

Since 2022, the ATO has reunited or paid out about 3.1 million unclaimed super accounts valued at almost $5.5 billion. But there is still almost $19 billion in lost and unclaimed super waiting to be found.

“Superannuation is one of the most important investments you make in your lifetime, and we want to ensure every dollar earned for retirement ends up where it belongs,” Mr Kelly said.

It’s important that individuals remember to update their bank account details in ATO Online and ensure their contact details are up to date with their super fund and the ATO.

The ATO’s five step super health check can help you get your super back where it belongs in just a couple of minutes.

To complete the checklist, all you need to do is:

1. Confirm your contact details

2. Check super balances and employer contributions

3. Look for lost and unclaimed super

4. Find multiple accounts and consider consolidating

5. Confirm nominated beneficiaries

For more information visit ‘Super health check’ on the ATO website.