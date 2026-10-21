To celebrate their opening earlier this year Pool Pro Parkes is hosting an open day this weekend and they're encouraging all members of the community to come and visit them.

Pool Pro will throw open their doors at 131 Clarinda Street from 9.30am on Saturday 24 October, where people can come down and see what they do.

Along with a free gift of a water sample bottle or pool diamonds there will be a sausage sizzle.

Pool Pro Parkes proprietor John Park said the Parkes store is the first franchise in NSW and they opened to trade in July of this year.

Pool Pro provides a range of pool related products and services including robot pool cleaners, a range of chemicals, chlorinators, pumps and filter installation, water testing and pool servicing.

Along with providing a full range of pool-related products they also provide pool installation services.

Mr Park said people will be able to see the full range of their products this weekend and welcomes everyone to pop-in for a chat about all things pool related.

Since moving into town, Mr Park said they have received good feedback as there are many privately owned pools in the region with not many dedicated pool shops in the area.

Pool Pro Parkes have off-street parking in front of the store which makes it easier for customers to pick-up heavier items.

For more information head to Pool Parkes Pro this Saturday between 9.30am and 3pm, or call the store on 6862 5359.